MECHANIC FALLS — The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership recently awarded Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. with the Heroes of Manufacturing Award.

Maine MEP nominated Auburn Manufacturing because of its positive impact on the Maine economy and contribution to the community.

Each year the Heroes of Manufacturing award is presented to two manufacturers chosen from all across the country to represent the many leaders, workers and manufacturers who strive to improve lives by making their communities and economies better and stronger.

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. is an industry leader in the manufacture of advanced textiles for extreme-heat environments. The company manufactures its products here in Maine and currently sells to 30 countries worldwide.

