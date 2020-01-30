PARIS — There will be a Republican Party Caucus on Monday, Feb 3, at the Paris Fire Department, located on Western ave. This Caucus is for the Oxford Hills towns of Paris, Norway, Waterford, Otisfield, West Paris, Hebron, Oxford, and Buckfield.

Sign in will start at 5 p.m. and go to 6 p.m. Caucus starts at 6 p.m. Republicans and/or those who wish to enroll as a Republican will be welcome to do so with a photo ID.

Republican candidates up for election to Second District,State wide seats, or local area Office will have a opportunity to address the gathering.

Seating will be grouped by town, so that each town will have a chance to select their own Delegates and Alternates for the Republican State Convention. The convention will run from Thursday evening April 30 to Sat, May 2, 2020 in the Augusta Civic Center. Looking forward to seeing YOU! Please contact Peter Laverdiere, Oxford County State Committee Manager, with any questions at 539-4347.

