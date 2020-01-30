PARIS — There will be a Republican Party Caucus on Monday, Feb 3, at the Paris Fire Department, located on Western ave. This Caucus is for the Oxford Hills towns of Paris, Norway, Waterford,
Sign in will start at 5 p.m. and go to 6 p.m. Caucus starts at 6 p.m. Republicans and/or those who wish to enroll as a Republican will be welcome to do so with a photo ID.
Republican candidates up for election to Second District,State wide seats, or local area Office will have a opportunity to address the gathering.
Seating will be grouped by town, so that each town will have a chance to select their own Delegates and Alternates for the Republican State Convention. The convention will run from Thursday evening April 30 to Sat, May 2, 2020 in the Augusta Civic Center. Looking forward to seeing YOU! Please contact Peter Laverdiere, Oxford County State Committee Manager, with any questions at 539-4347.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
U.S. life expectancy rises — a little
-
Business
Maine bill would ease restrictions on trucking of live lobster
-
Advertiser Democrat
Solutions for Thompson Lake dam prove elusive
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen mull options regarding hotel units
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock board talks marijuana, bridge, fire agreement