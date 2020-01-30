HERMON – Jim Fish, 75, died unexpectedly on Jan. 27, 2020, at a Bangor hospital. He was born on Dec. 25, 1944, in Dixfield.

In Jim’s words, he loved nature, hunting, fishing, his home and his wife, Cyndy, for her understanding, patience and tolerance of his love and need for solitude.

He enlisted in the Air Force following his high school graduation and was deployed to the Philippines during the Vietnam War. He worked full-time at the Bangor Air National Guard Base for 34 years. After retiring from the Guard, he worked as a civilian at the base, maintaining the KC 135 E model planes destined for the boneyard. He worked for Gagne Concrete, then for Uniship Courier until December 2019.

In addition to his wife, Cyndy, Jim is survived by his twin brother, Jerry; and siblings, Jeanette, Barbie, Marjorie, and David; his children, Susan, John, and Christina; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives, friends and co-workers are welcome to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor. To honor Jim, please come in casual attire. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Brookings-Smith.com.

« Previous