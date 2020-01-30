A memorial to Magic, the shop cat at Hidden Pathways to Healing on Main Street in Norway, is displayed in the storefront where the feline often perched. In October 2019, Magic was hit by a car after escaping the store. “For me she was my own personal healer, my teacher, my balancer,” store owner Kristen Gauger wrote in an October 29, 2019, Facebook post. “The people that walk the streets, they always stop and talk to her. I’ll come in the morning, and their handprints will be on the outside, and her paw-prints will be on the inside, touching,” she wrote. Jon Bolduc/Sun Journal