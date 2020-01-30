WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris has announced the February schedule of events. Worship services begin at 9 a.m., with refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend.

Feb. 2, “Why We Can’t Wait,” led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson: Using Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book of the same title as a guide, the service will be a celebration of King’s legacy and an appreciation of his vision of freedom and equality that can be.

Feb. 9, “Hate versus Understanding,” led by guest speaker Rodney Abbott: He will talk about some of the various motivations for hate and the need for understanding. A speaker at the West Paris UU church many times, most know Abbott from his many years of teaching at Telstar.

Feb. 16, “On the Home Stretch,” led by Stephenson: The service will be a consideration of the empathy and wisdom that can be found in the transcendent journey of aging.

Feb. 23, “Looking for Our Connectedness,” led by guest speaker Marilyn Hammond, who has been a guest at the church many times. She is a member of the South Paris UU church. She will take a look at how we are divided in our current culture and how we can find our way back from the politics of exclusion.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford, 207-674-3442, [email protected]

« Previous

Next »