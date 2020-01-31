A Boston investment firm has completed its purchase of Saddleback Mountain ski resort and said it intends to reopen the mountain at the end of this year.

Arctaris Impact Fund completed the reported $6.5 million sale from the Berry family on Friday afternoon, said Andy Shepard, principal at Harraseeket Consulting Group and the resort’s future general manager.

The new owners “will immediately shift our focus to getting ready to reopen the mountain at the end of 2020,” Shepard said in an email.

Saddleback, Maine’s third-largest ski mountain, has been closed since 2015. Prospective buyers have come forward since, but no sale had materialized until now.

Arctaris plans to invest $38 million into the mountain to upgrade ski lifts, renovate the main lodge and add housing and lodging. On Monday, the company secured a $2.5 million insurance package for a $12.5 million loan from the Finance Authority of Maine.

The company also has received a $1 million loan from the Maine Rural Development Authority.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: