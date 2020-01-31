Sherre A. Cooper

AUBURN – Sherre A. Cooper, 47, of Auburn, died Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 at her home after a very sudden illness. She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 7, 1973. She was educated in local schools.

She is survived by her son, Zachary; her mother, Pamela; and many brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles.

For full obituary and to pay tribute to Sherre’s life please visit her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

Memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.