AUBURN – Sherre A. Cooper, 47, of Auburn, died Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 at her home after a very sudden illness. She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 7, 1973. She was educated in local schools.
She is survived by her son, Zachary; her mother, Pamela; and many brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles.
For full obituary and to pay tribute to Sherre’s life please visit her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.
Memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.
