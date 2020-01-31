PARIS — Oxford Hills used a balanced scoring attack in a 44-28 unified basketball victory over Leavitt on Friday.

Kodie Barker-Henderson and Alex Kahkonen each had eight points for the Vikings (1-0), with Blake Smith picking up six points.

Kaylee Martin had eight points for the Hornets (0-1) and Tyson Fogarty finished the game with six points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 3, St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-NG 2: The Capers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two periods and held off a third-period comeback from the Saints in Auburn.

Bella Schifano had three assists for Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (12-5-1) while Lydia Murray, Abbey Agrodnia and Nicoletta Coupe scored. Annie Guimond had two helpers.

West Duffy had a goal and an assist for the Saints (11-7), while Madi Pelletier had a goal. Bella Webster had two assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boothbay 63, Mountain Valley 53: Kaeden Davis scored nine of his 11 points in the third period as the Seahawks (13-4) overcome a 33-27 halftime deficit to take a 48-43 lead into the fourth period and beat visiting Mountain Valley (8-9) in Boothbay Harbor.

Hunter Crocker scored 20 points for Boothbay. Benjamin Pearce added 16 and Nicholas Morley 13.

Elijah Weston had 16 points for the Falcons while Airick Richard added 15 and Ethan Casey 11.

Buckfield 63, Rangeley 62, OT: The Bucks (8-9) busted through to upset the Lakers (14-2) in Rangeley.

Freshman center Gavin Charest hit the game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime for Buckfield.

Senior guard Tyler Gammon scored a team-high 26 points, while junior Maxwell White contributed 14 points for the Bucks.

Senior guard Nolan Boone pounded out a game-high 33 points for Rangeley, while junior guard Kenneth Thompson pitched in with 12 points in the losing effort.

Greely 71, Gray-New Gloucester 63: Logan Bagshaw and Nicholson Butler each scored 25 points as the Rangers (13-3) jumped out to a 27-8 first-quarter lead and held off the Patriots (9-7) in Gray.

Matthew Johnson scored 20 points for Gray-New Gloucester. Nick Pelletier had 17 points and Jay Hawkes 14.

Hall-Dale 79, Telstar 72: The Bulldogs (11-7) muscled through a well-balanced game to earn a win over the Rebels (4-13) in Bethel.

Senior forward Logan Sumner notched a double-double with a game-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds.

Junior forward Davin Mason contributed a double-double with 24 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while sophomore center Brayden Stevens chipped in with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Telstar.

Senior point guard Josh Nadeau collected a team-high 22 points, while guard owen Austin added 17 points for Hall-Dale in the winning effort.

LEAVITT 52, MT. ARARAT 50: Wyatt Hathaway hit a 3-pointer and three free throws down the stretch as the Hornets (12-4) held off a late charge by the Eagles (4-12) in Topsham.

Hathaway finished with 29 points, including four 3-pointers, while Joziah Learned tossed in 13 points.

James Singleton led Mt. Ararat with 15 points and Lukas Holman added 11.

LEWISTON 56, WINDHAM 42: David Omasombo scored 18 points as the Blue Devils (9-7) opened with an 18-4 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Eagles (6-10) in Windham.

Evan Williams had 15 points. Malik Foster added 10.

Will Mannette scored 11 points for Windham.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 59, CARRABEC 53: Gabriel Martin scored 23 points to lead the Mustangs to an MVC win over the Cobras in North Anson.

Brock Bates added 15 points for Monmouth (10-7).

Luke Carey led Carrabec (2-16) with 16 points.

MT. ABRAM 73, MADISON 36: Hunter Warren scored 17 points to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Bulldogs in Salem.

Kenyon Pillsbury and Nate Luce each added 14 points for Mt. Abram (12-6).

Cameron Cobb led Madison (9-8) with 10 points, while Caden Franzose added seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GREELY 46, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 42: Gray-New Gloucester senior Jordan Grant reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career, but Camille Clement and Brooke Obar combined for 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Rangers (15-1) outlasted the Patriots (10-6) in Cumberland.

Clement finished with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, while Obar added 11.

Grant and Eliza Hotham had 11 points apiece for Gray-New Gloucester. Grant got her 1,000th point with a free throw in the fourth quarter.

NOKOMIS 56, MT. BLUE 43: The Warriors (8-10) turned the tide in the second half to dispatch the Cougars (8-10) in Farmington.

Camryn King, Maya Cooney and Brianna Townsend applied themselves with 17, 16 and 15 points, respectively for Nokomis.

Senior point guard Lexi Mittelstadt provided the bulk of the scoring with a game-high 17 points for Mt. Blue in the losing effort.

RANGELEY 52, BUCKFIELD 36: The Lakers had three players who finished in double figures to remain undefeated with the victory over the Bucks in Rangeley.

Winnie LaRochelle finished the game with 21 points with Emily Eastlack finishing with 15 points and Lauren Eastlack had 11 points.

Deja Bennett paced Buckfield (7-9) with 12 points and Siana Jacobs had eight points.

MT. ARARAT 62, LEAVITT 60: The Eagles (7-9) clipped the Hornets (3-13) in Turner.

Morgan Ruff poured in a game-high 18 points, while Elsa Daleurio contributed 13 for Mt. Ararat.

Taylor White posted a game-high 14 pints, while Emma Chiasson added another 13 points for Leavitt in the losing effort.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 101, BATES 84: Sam Jefferson dropped in 26 points, and Will King had 17 points and 12 assists as the Mules (18-0, 6-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (10-8, 2-3) in Lewiston.

Matt Hanna chipped in with 20 points and seven rebounds. Noah Tyson scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Stephon Baxter led Bates with 21 points. Jeff Spellman scored 18.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 51, BATES 44: Ainsley Burns and Brooke Guiffre scored 11 points apiece as the Mules (7-11, 2-4 NESCAC) defeated the Bobcats (9-9, 1-4) in Waterville.

Alisha Aube chipped in with 10 points. Grace Coutu had nine points and eight rebounds.

Mia Roy scored 16 points for Bates. Meghan Graff recorded 15 points and six rebounds.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Northern Cyclones 4, Twin City Thunder 0 The Northern Cyclones shutout the Thunder in USPHL Premier action at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn Friday evening.

The Cyclones (20-11-5, 45 points) dominated on offense out shooting the Thunder 34-8.

Danny Woods scored the first goal of the contest in the first period, while Lenny Brochu and EJ Miller lifted the lead to 3-0 after two periods, and Alec Grace wrapped things up in the third with the fourth goal.

Goalies Brendan Gasaway and Esa Maki combined for 30 saves for the Thunder (21-17-1, 43 points), while goalie Miles Corrigan stopped eight to earn the win in the for the Cyclones.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: