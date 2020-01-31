LYNCHTOWN TOWNSHIP – An 81-year-old Wilton man died Friday afternoon after losing control of his snowmobile and crashing on the Parmacheenee Loop trail in northern Oxford County.

Investigators from the Maine Warden Service said Raynold Chasse was driving his 2016 Skidoo Renegade 1200 about 1 p.m. when he apparently accelerated into a gradual curve, lost control and crashed into several trees and over an embankment.

Wardens said Chasse was wearing a helmet when he crashed. He had been snowmobiling with two others – one in front and one behind him – when the crash occurred. The two snowmobilers rendered aid, investigators said, but Chassee was unresponsive. One snowmobiler traveled to Bosebuck Mountain camps, about 8 miles away, to call 911.

The Maine Warden Service, Rangeley Fire Department and Northstar Ambulance arrived in the remote location about 2:45 p.m. A group of snowmobilers comprised of off-duty police and firefighters from Massachusetts also stopped to assist but were unable to revive Chasse.

Chasse’s body was transported to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.

« Previous

filed under: