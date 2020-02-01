We need witnesses at the impeachment trial. It needs to be fair, open and transparent. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins needs to vote her conscience and be a leader. History is watching. What kind of legacy is she hoping for?

Republicans need to do the right thing and call the witnesses.

What if all the Democratic candidates started asking foreign countries for help in the 2020 election? Would that be OK? Are U.S. elections meant for Americans to decide, or can we get outside countries to change our leaders for us?

I hope the answer is obvious. No U.S. candidate should be using outside countries for help in our elections. No U.S. official should be changing U.S. policy to manipulate foreign leaders into doing their personal bidding.

Ajay Zutshi, Bethel

