A car struck two utility poles Saturday in Durham, leaving hundreds in town without power for a time, rescue workers there said.

The Durham Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday shared on Facebook an image of a gray sedan overturned and entangled in wreckage at the base of a utility pole on Route 9, which is known as Newell Brook Road in the area.

The road was closed for a few hours, but by 2:30 p.m. the fire department reported it was open.

Fire department officials said the crash involved a woman whose car took out two telephone poles. The fire department reported the driver was taken to a hospital, but her name was not released. By midafternoon the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating.

After the crash, 611 Durham customers were listed without power by Central Maine Power, but by 2:30 p.m. all power was restored.

