The subject of patriotism is not really discussed frequently by individuals or families today. Why do you think this is the case? Do most no longer care or do they really question the value of its importance, or the necessity of passing this from one generation to the next?

These are the values that have made our country the most freedom-loving country on the planet. A recent survey indicated that only 38% of millennials felt patriotism was important and this is, in my opinion, an ominous concern for the future.

Personally, I question whether most families instill this ingredient into the lives of their offspring today. Instead they allow other activities such as video games, texting, or searching the web to be of more value or to be less intrusive than parenting.

I believe that many parents are quite uninformed and do not understand what swirls around them in our current political climate. Several years ago, in Camden and Rockport, I made approximately 500 door knocks as I campaigned for a gubernatorial candidate. Of the houses where I made contact approximately 70% had no idea what the issues were and still more had no idea who the candidates were.

Although this occurred several years ago, I question whether this situation has changed much or not at all. Such a lack of understanding translates to their children being even less informed or interested in our history or in patriotism.

Many years ago my parents took me, when I was a child, to Washington, D.C., and we toured all of the landmarks such as the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the Smithsonian, the Capitol building and also nearby Mt Vernon, George Washington’s home. Later we also visited Philadelphia and went to see the Liberty Bell at Independence Hall and Betsy Ross’s home.

All of this had a very meaningful effect on me and I will always value those experiences.

My wife and I have also visited Williamsburg several times and each time it gives me an inspired feeling. We both feel grateful and proud to be Americans. I wonder how many families today make these types of memorable trips. I believe, if they did, patriotism would be on the increase.

Do you feel history and love of our country is taught and emphasized in our schools today? Frankly, I have serious doubts about this and believe that political correctness is more important in far too many school systems.

This past week I read an article by a young man who is a student in the seventh grade. He stated that most of his class had no understanding of what patriotism is and, when his class took the test that is given to immigrants preparing for citizenship, half of the class thought it was a joke and the other half did not know the answers.

Without a doubt, this should be a major wake-up call for parents and educators in our schools, not just in rural Maine, but everywhere. They should take note and get off their collective rear ends and make some serious and conscientious changes in their methods. Without accurate — and not stilted — knowledge of our history, culture and heritage, the future of our country will definitely be at risk.

We are indeed a fortunate people to live in a nation that strives to correct its wrongs and problems for the benefit of all of our citizens.

In closing, I would hope that as we proceed through the turbulent time of impeachment, uneasy foreign affairs and a multitude of domestic problems, that we will work together in spite of having disagreement on how to solve difficult issues for the good for all. I recognize the probability of this happening is quite unlikely with the constant harangue that currently exists, but if it did occur our spirit of pride in our country and patriotism would definitely be enhanced.

Another View is a weekly column written collaboratively by Dale Landrith of Camden, Ken Frederic of Bristol, Paul Ackerman of Martinsville, Jan Dolcater of Rockport and Ralph “Doc” Wallace of Rockport.