BETHEL — Dr. Daniel van Buren, board certified cardiologist, will present a talk titled “What’s New in Treating Heart Disease” on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Bethel Congregational Church.

The program coincides with American Heart Month.

The program will be from 4:30-6 p.m. and is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College. Snow date is Feb. 13

Van Buren has been a popular speaker for To Your Health for the past seven years.He said cardiovascular disease is still the No. 1 cause of death in the United States and throughout much of the industrialized world.

“As our population continues to age, with 15% of people in the United Sates over the age of 65, novel therapies are evolving to treat cardiovascular disease,” he said. These include less invasive therapies for heart diseas and new implantable devices, including one that reduces the risk of stroke associated with certain arrhythmias.

“We will discuss these advances and how they are being used to treat some of the most common diagnosed cardiovascular diseases,” he said.

Van Buren is board certified in internal medicine, adult echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and cardiovascular disease. He is a Fellow in the American College of Cardiology. He completed his internal medicine and cardiology training in Brooklyn, New York. He is director of the New England Heart Institute at Androscoggin Valley Hospital and resides in Bethel.

The program is sponsored as a community service by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College with the collaboration of Bethel Family Health Center and SAD 44/Continuing Education. The public is invited and admission is free. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.

