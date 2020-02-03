AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a course titled Individual Goal Setting from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
The course is all setting and achieving goals, whether professional, academic or personal. The session will guide participants through the importance of setting intentions, writing specific objectives and setting a disciplined strategy for execution. It doesn’t matter if the goal is to get to the next promotion, earn a master’s degree, run a half marathon, or give up sugar. The discussion will teach students how to get serious about goals and achieving, even exceeding them. The cost is $69 and includes materials.
For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is March 5.
