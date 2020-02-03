LEWISTON — The Maine International Trade Center will hold a learning session for companies discovering they’ve become an “accidental exporter” from 4-6 p.m. March 11 at Fish Bones Grill at 70 Lincoln St.

Join the center for networking, food and a brief presentation on the key things to think about when selling your products outside the US. Discuss questions like how to get paid, how to ship and handling customs.

The session is free but space is limited. Advance registration is requested no later than Monday, March 9. For more information, 553-7713.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: