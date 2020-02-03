NEW GLOUCESTER — Selectmen voted 3-2 Monday night to accept a state grant to buy 25 sets of gloves, helmets, shirts and goggles to use in fighting wildland fires.

If the town comes up with the $7,304.55 to buy the gear, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will reimburse half that amount.

Interim Town Manager Paul First said he would work with the board to find the money in the current $3.5 million municipal budget.

Town officials are also trying to find money to lease a chest compression device for the town ambulance, estimated at $17,000. A total of $13,142 has been donated, including $10,000 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The board talked about asking the Capital Improvement Planning committee to put the remaining sum in its 2020-21 budget proposal.

In other business, Brian Sykes of Volunteers of America Northern New England told the board about the pilot program By Your Side.

“The program aims to keep residents connected and safe at home, Sykes said. “We build lasting relationships with individuals, helping them to identify and access the services they need to remain healthy at home.”

The program would be based at the New Gloucester Fire Station where a worker hired by Volunteers of America would provide outreach once a week and work closely with the fire chief and town manager to reach individuals who need help. Gray and North Yarmouth would be partners with New Gloucester.

The board will consider the request.

In another matter, Michael O’Donnell of John E. O’Donnell and Associates said an online program allows public access to property card information and maps. It costs $2,000 annually.

His firm is performing a townwide property revaluation that is expected to be completed by late spring.

Selectmen took no action on the matter.

