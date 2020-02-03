MINOT — A man was shot and killed by police Sunday night, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the were looking for an “armed man with an impaired mental status.”
He was spotted in Auburn and deputies say they tried to stop his vehicle.
Deputies say they chased him into Minot where he crossed the center line on Route 121 and hit a Mechanic Falls police cruiser.
The man then ran off. Deputies and Mechanic Falls police chased him.
Deputies say during the chase he was shot and killed. He died at the scene.
The Attorney General’s Office is investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Hundreds of Maine seniors’ home care at risk with closure of Farmingdale nonprofit
-
Maine
Punxsutawney Phil forgot to mention snow this week in Maine
-
Franklin
Prosecutor dismisses assault charge against Jay restaurant owner
-
Oxford Hills
Police arrest two people they sought in West Paris shooting
-
Connections
Community meetings