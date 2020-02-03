MINOT — A man was shot and killed by police Sunday night, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the were looking for an “armed man with an impaired mental status.”

He was spotted in Auburn and deputies say they tried to stop his vehicle.

Deputies say they chased him into Minot where he crossed the center line on Route 121 and hit a Mechanic Falls police cruiser.

The man then ran off. Deputies and Mechanic Falls police chased him.

Deputies say during the chase he was shot and killed. He died at the scene.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

This story will be updated.

