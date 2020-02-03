TURNER — The First Universalist Church in Turner invites all of the greater Turner area to the first of a winter series presentation billed as “Soup, Salad and Songs.” The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. There is no cost to attend.
The concert will be offered by Relative Pitch, a family oriented group that addresses justice and kindness as spiritual expression through music. Soup and salad will be offered following the concert.
For more information contact the Rev. Dr. Al Boyce at (207) 458-6387 or Jennifer Talbot at (207) 754-1129. The First Universalist Church is located at 250 Turner Center Rd., Turner.
