SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA

Wilton Town Office

158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294

Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of January 21, 2020

2. Public Comment

3. Library Report – Jennifer Scott, Director

4. Bicentennial Celebration – Walking tour of Downtown Wilton Grant App – Richard Corey, Wilton Historical Society

5. Code Enforcement Report – Charlie Lavin, CEO

6. Kick off Workshop with Sevee & Maher Enginering for Wilson Lake Wall – February 18

7. Forster Mill Update – Workshop March 3

8. Manager’s Report

a. Budget workshop – February 10

b. Commissioner’s Letters

9. Other Business

10. Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(C) Economic Development

« Previous

filed under: