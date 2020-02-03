SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA
Wilton Town Office
158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294
Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM
Pledge of Allegiance
1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of January 21, 2020
2. Public Comment
3. Library Report – Jennifer Scott, Director
4. Bicentennial Celebration – Walking tour of Downtown Wilton Grant App – Richard Corey, Wilton Historical Society
5. Code Enforcement Report – Charlie Lavin, CEO
6. Kick off Workshop with Sevee & Maher Enginering for Wilson Lake Wall – February 18
7. Forster Mill Update – Workshop March 3
8. Manager’s Report
a. Budget workshop – February 10
b. Commissioner’s Letters
9. Other Business
10. Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(C) Economic Development
