Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Special Board Meeting
Agenda
DATE: February 4, 2020
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Executive session: 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A) to consider a teacher unit employee
grievance
V. Executive session: 1 M.R.S.A. § 405 (6)(A) to consider a teacher unit employee
grievance
VI. Executive session: 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(E) to consult with legal counsel
VII. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:
February 11, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
February 25, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
No February Meetings
Operations- March 3, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance- March 3, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy-March 3, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

