LISBON 44, MT. ABRAM 30

SALEM — The Greyhounds (9-6) pulled away in the first quarter and maintained the lead to dispatch the Roadrunners (4-11) Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Lisbon outscored Mt. Abram 18-4 in the first quarter. Junior guard Giana Russo scored 14 points, while Destiny Dechaines added 12 for the Greyhounds.

Junior guard Kaylee Knight had a team-leading 12 points and junior forward Madison Phelps contributed 11 for Mt. Abram.

DIRIGO 42, MT. ABRAM 29:

DIXFIELD — The Cougars used full-court pressure to jump out to a 27-12 halftime lead and maintained their distance from the Roadrunners Friday, Jan. 24.

Alyvia Perreault finished with 12 points for the Cougars (6-7), while her teammates Jayce Brophy and Grace Robbins each had seven points.

Kylee Knight had eight points for Mt Abram (4-10) and Emily Marden scored six.

LEAVITT 60, MT. BLUE 50

FARMINGTON — Wyatt Hathaway put up 28 points in the Hornets (10-4) Class A victory over the Cougars (5-10) Monday, Jan. 27.

Hathaway made 10 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 at the free throw line. Cole Morin added 12 points and Joziah Learned had nine for Leavitt.

Bradley Shamba scored eight points and pulled down 18 rebounds for Mt. Blue. Jacob Farnham led the Cougars with 19 points, and Zach Poisson scored 13. Farnham and Poisson each made three 3-pointers.

