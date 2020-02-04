This week the Buzz is ready for a wash, a rinse and a spin.

The new Kim’s Laundry is going into 77 Sabattus St. in Lewiston, formerly home to Sarah Jeannes Family Hair Care.

The Lewiston code office issued a permit for the $175,000 renovation last month to owner Kim Bun.

Bun will turn the former salon into a 1,489-square-foot laundromat and leave 605 square feet for a future eatery in phase 2, according to plans filed with the city.

Bun said she sold her Russell Street business, Lewiston Variety II, with Kim’s Kitchen restaurant inside, last fall.

She’ll open a new family restaurant beside the laundromat space, hopefully by the end of the year.

“It’s going to be sushi and Asian food,” Bun said Tuesday. “I’m so excited.”

She’s hoping for construction work to start this summer.

And in other construction news . . .

There’s a $300,000 update at the Minot Avenue McDonald’s underway right now.

According to a permit from the Auburn code office to owner Eight Twenty Eight Minot Avenue LLC , the work at 828 Minot Ave. will involve remodeling the dining room, front counter area and restrooms along with installing self-order kiosks.

The work by Poulin Construction started this week and is expected to wrap by March 1.

Back across the river, Poulin is also doing a $60,000 remodel of the 1035 Lisbon St. McDonald’s for McDonald’s USA LLC, according to Lewiston permits. The work is described as a new front counter and upgraded layout and finishes.

Days left to nominate

Know a fabulous entrepreneur, volunteer, civic leader, artist or educator yet to crest 40? You’ve got just days left to sing their praises.

Uplift LA is taking nominations through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 for its 2020 40 Under 40 awards.

President Matt Shaw said nominees will be winnowed down to 40 honorees in time for the June 2020 celebration, but in a new twist, 10 of those 40 people — one from each nomination category — will be awarded that night with a special recognition.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

