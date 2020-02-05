There’s a $300,000 update at the Minot Avenue McDonald’s underway right now.

According to a permit from the Auburn code office to owner Eight Twenty Eight Minot Avenue LLC , the work at 828 Minot Ave. will involve remodeling the dining room, front counter area and restrooms along with installing self-order kiosks.

The work by Poulin Construction started this week and is expected to wrap by March 1.

Back across the river, Poulin is also doing a $60,000 remodel of the 1035 Lisbon St. McDonald’s for McDonald’s USA LLC, according to Lewiston permits. The work is described as a new front counter and upgraded layout and finishes.

This story originally was published as part of "Lewiston gets a new laundromat and eatery; Auburn McDonald's is revamped."

