POLAND — Selectpersons tabled proposed changes to the ATV ordinances Tuesday night until after the Bog Hooters Tri-Town ATV Club’s two-year trial to use the abandoned railroad bed alongside the Waterhouse Park. The trial begins in May.

The changes were proposed by local ATV and snowmobile enthusiasts.

The first change calls for changing the name to the Motorized Recreation Vehicle Ordinance, which would include ATVs, snowmobiles, motor bikes, and utility task vehicles.

Another change would delete rules already addressed in state laws but subject to only local control.

Other revisions include:

Lowering the speed in designated wildlife habitats or shared pedestrian trails.

Changing the wording on when recreational vehicles can be used from May 15 to Dec. 1st to “during a time frame as designated by the Board of Selectpersons, dependent upon weather and trail conditions.”

In other business, selectpersons approved changes in the candidate write-in ordinance that will come before voters at the April town meeting. The ordinance states a person considered as a write-in candidate “must file a declaration of write-in candidacy” on or before on the 60th day prior to the election.

Executive Assistant Nikki Pratt said the ordinance would eliminate time spent counting write-in names without exempting serious write-in candidates for a position.

The Select Board voted to extend the road striping contract with On-The-Line Inc. based in Bangor for $8,658, the same price as last year.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: