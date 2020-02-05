STATE — Nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities are encouraged to apply to the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

The maximum grant awarded through the Community Building Grant program is $10,000 and please note that all applications must be made through MaineCF’s online system. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

In Androscoggin County in 2019 there were 16 applications for a total of $135,588, Six grants were awarded totaling $35,779, with average awards of $5,963. The grants were awarded to: Center for Wisdom’s Women, to build organizational, technical, and financial capacity during a period of growth and transition: $5,000

Community Clinical Services, to organize and distribute donated shoes and clothing to community members who need them: $3,000

Good Food Council of Lewiston-Auburn, to support increased staff time of the coordinator to further outreach, education, and community involvement: $4,000

John F. Murphy Homes, Inc., to support phase one of a five-year project to create a Whiting Farm Community Garden and Trail Space: $8,879

ProsperityME, to more effectively reach and engage immigrants in Lewiston/Auburn through financial literacy classes and counseling: $7,500

Sustainable Livelihoods Relief Organization, to provide awareness and train immigrant parents to become certified foster care parents to keep immigrant children within their community: $7,400

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

