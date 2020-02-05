AUBURN — A Lewiston couple were indicted this week on charges of dealing methamphetamine from their home, where agents seized drugs valued at roughly $30,000 last December.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Christopher Martel, 38, and Brittany Gurney, 31, both of 321 River Road, on multiple drug charges.

Martel faces two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, each count a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Gurney was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. She also was charged with three counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, each count a Class B crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The grand jury also charged her with four related misdemeanors.

Martel’s bail was set at $100,000 cash bail or $10,000 supervised release requiring him to live at a home in Whitefield and abide by a curfew. He must enroll in an intensive outpatient drug program.

Gurney was released on personal recognizance to a drug treatment center in Windham.

The couple are prohibited from having alcohol or illegal drugs and dangerous weapons and may not have any contact with each other.

Authorities searched the couple’s home one morning in early December as part of an ongoing investigation targeting methamphetamine distribution in Androscoggin County, according to affidavits filed in court.

Investigators seized a vehicle, about 240 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine base, or crack, Ecstasy, $7,400 in suspected drug proceeds and a .45-caliber Kimber pistol from Martel’s 2015 Toyota Highlander and a Marlin .45-70-caliber rifle on the headboard of his bed.

The street value of the seized drugs is roughly $30,000, according to an affidavit.

Authorities had set up drug buys at the couple’s home with a confidential informant who wore a wire. The informant visited three times, beginning on Nov. 15, and bought a total of three grams of methamphetamine from Gurney with prerecorded U.S. currency, according to the affidavit of a special agent for Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

A state police trooper stopped Martel in his SUV after leaving work and searched him and his vehicle. Investigators found the pistol in the center console of his SUV along with nearly 4o grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.

Inside a safe found in his home, agents recovered more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Martel was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, namely 100 grams or more of methamphetamine, and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs with a firearm. He also was charged with misdemeanor possession of scheduled drug, namely crack, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, namely Ecstasy.

Gurney was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, namely 100 grams or more of methamphetamine. She also was charged with three counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, namely methamphetamine. She also faces two misdemeanor drug possession charges for crack and Ecstasy, as well as a Class E misdemeanor charge of violation of condition of release.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: