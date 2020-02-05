Lewiston police say a cat was shot on Pleasant Street in recent days and now investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

The cat is a 4-year-old named Griffon, police said, and was shot in the area of the 300 block of Pleasant Street.

“Veterinarians had to surgically remove the projectile believed to be from a small caliber firearm; possibly a .22.,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “Fortunately the cat should survive. We are in the process of investigating this senseless act at this time.”

Anyone with information can call Officer Zawistowski at 513-3001 ext. 6309 or the Animal Control Officer at 513-3001 ext. 6322.

