Lewiston police say a cat was shot on Pleasant Street in recent days and now investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.
The cat is a 4-year-old named Griffon, police said, and was shot in the area of the 300 block of Pleasant Street.
“Veterinarians had to surgically remove the projectile believed to be from a small caliber firearm; possibly a .22.,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “Fortunately the cat should survive. We are in the process of investigating this senseless act at this time.”
Anyone with information can call Officer Zawistowski at 513-3001 ext. 6309 or the Animal Control Officer at 513-3001 ext. 6322.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston police say cat was shot
-
Sports
Local roundup: Lisbon’s Douglass gets 1,000th point, but Boothbay prevails
-
Varsity Maine
Girls basketball: Eddies lifted by seniors in OT win over Devils
-
Girls' Hockey
Girls hockey: Caroline Tracey tricks Red Hornets past Eagles in North quarterfinals
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log