ABOUT THE AGING PROCESS – DID YOU KNOW?

1. What I’ve found as a member of the over-70 crowd is that there’ve been a lot of innovations in my long lifetime – a lot to keep up with! Technology, of course, is a big one – laptops, tablets, smart-phones, smart TV’s, for heaven’s sake! And whom do we ask when we need help? Our grandkids.

2. Current research confirms that older adults are happier and feel better to the extent they remain active. It also identifies loneliness as one of the major challenges facing people as they advance in age.

3. One of the top fears of Americans in facing advancing age is the loss of independence when they can no longer drive.

4. Independence is also lost as we become less adept at simple household chores.

SOME AFCI SOLUTIONS – DID YOU KNOW?

1. Attacking the technology gap: Please note the upcoming Digital Team event on February 24 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Bethel Library. It follows a similar event last week at Telstar that was very successful, and if the event on the 24th does not meet everyone’s need, we’ll pursue other resources in the future. Put it on your calendar (and don’t forget to register early – places are limited). And here are some tech innovations that AARP says are reasons to tune into technology: https://www.aarp.org/home-family/personal-technology/info-2020/new-tech-innovations.html?

2. Loneliness and Exercise: Walk the Gym takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Gould Academy’s Bingham Gym – warm, well-lit, an AFCI volunteer “on duty,” and plenty of chairs for resting during exercise. It is a drop-in program that continues through April. It’s free and does not require registration – just show up, alone or with a friend, and go at your own pace. You can also bring your music- but you’ll probably be more inclined to chat with other walkers.

A Tai Chi class follows the Walk session in the gym from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The new 8-week class begins on February 4. It is free, but you must register through the SAD 44 Adult Ed. office (current flyer or https://sad44.coursestorm.com/category/exercise-outdoor-fun or 824-2136, ext. 1340).

3. Transportation: Anyone 60 or older in Bethel and surrounding towns can request a ride for any purpose (within a reasonable distance). Call the AFCI Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) program at 824-4444; a coordinator will match you up with a volunteer driver and respond to you in a timely manner. Drivers have been vetted and trained (and are wonderful neighbors!). Because it is a totally volunteer program, we cannot guarantee that all requests will be met; however, we have about a 95% or better fulfillment rate. Note that we ask at least a 3-day lead time.

4. Chores: 824-4444 – that’s the number that will connect you not only to the N2N program, but also to the AFCI Handy Neighbor Program, a collaboration between the Telstar Interact Club and AFCI that provides students to perform outdoor chores for older adults. Interact is a well-structured youth-based program sponsored by Rotary International; at Telstar it is under the direction of teacher Tara Pocock. Participating students accumulate Community Service credits necessary to graduate. Pocock has observed that “through these opportunities, students display their appreciation for contributing to their community and enjoy their ability to help community members who need it.”

Do you have a section of your property that needs the snow cleared? Is your driveway (like mine) treacherous with ice? These teens are good shovelers, although their availability is not time-sensitive – i.e., don’t wake up to a big snowfall and expect them to come clear away all your snow. They can treat your driveway with sand or salt, but not to get you out that day. NOTE: at this point, we do not own equipment; the work crew must use your shovels. They can bring sand or salt. So call that number – 824-4444; you’ll be asked to leave a message, and a coordinator will get back to you soon to set up an appointment.

