PARIS — Three OHCHS students, Junior Tiana James of South Paris and Seniors Shaelyn Hanscom of Norway and Marissa Paine of South Paris appeared at SAD 17’s school board meeting Monday night, presenting a request that students be allowed to wear hats and head coverings like bandanas and scarves in school buildings. The current policy forbids any head or face covering, with religious reasons exempted. The change students are requesting does not include wearing hoods.

The three included a Power Point presentation and distributed survey results of both faculty and the student body. They pointed out that during special events like Spirit Week there is no evidence that kids wearing hats is a distraction, and that being allowed to wear hats is a way to make students feel more comfortable and included. Some of the technical school programs require that hats be worn for safety reasons.

They claimed that many students prefer to wear hats if they’ve been unable to wash their hair, or if they have embarrassing health conditions like psoriasis that they want to keep covered. Paine also pointed out an accepted double standard to the rule that brought a round of laughter.

“When guests enter the school, for example a basketball game in the gym, many don’t take their hats off,” Paine said. “And no one asks them to remove them. If guests don’t have to why do students?”

James said she contacted 10 schools that have relaxed hat policies, including Yarmouth, Buckfield, Poland and Bangor. None reported any problems because of the policy and confirmed that teachers have individual discretion to stop kids from wearing them in their own classrooms. She further noted that it creates differences with Buckfield students attending technical school programs when they come to Oxford.

James surveyed 95 faculty and 435 students. Less than 20% of faculty and only 6% of students said they were opposed to changing the dress code. Even fewer – 17% of faculty and 5% of students – said that wearing hats in class is disrespectful.

“The majority of those I surveyed said they felt changing the dress code to allow students to wear hats would be a positive change,” James told the Board.

The students said that at certain times wearing hats would continue to be disallowed: during the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and when special guests came to the school to speak. “Hoodies” would not be included in the policy due to security concerns about hiding faces – they confirmed this in discussions with the school resource officer and the Board’s Policy Committee.

Principals Ted Moccia of OHCHS and Brian Desilets of Oxford Hills Middle School both spoke in favor of amending the dress code policy. Moccia pointed out that building relationships with students is critical to his job, but his first interaction every morning as he greets students is to remove their hats – a negative one.

“I prefer students not wear hats in my classroom, but that would be my choice for my classroom,” said Moccia. “When I told certain students that I have to speak to often about their hat, they were excited to have their voices be heard.”

“We had a situation with one kid constantly wearing his hood,” said Desilets. “But when we got down to the reason, he couldn’t wash hair and it was greasy. Wearing a hat would make this student feel safer in school. This is a dynamic relevant to today, as opposed to when these policies were made.”

“Wearing hats can make some kids feel more secure; they struggle with it and feel better being contained,” said Moccia. “One student I have to speak to every day. But it’s part of who he is and he struggles with taking it off. I struggle with asking him. I know why he’s wearing it and it’s not to disrespect me. He feels insecure with who he is and helps him feel a little more centered. It’s tough to force him.”

In addition to the principals, Directors on the Policy Committee unanimously supported the proposed dress code change. A few Directors had differing thoughts.

Director Scott Buffington of South Paris acknowledged that Paine, James and Hanscom had made points that he had not previously considered and maybe there were areas in the schools where wearing hats could be allowed. But he felt that setting examples for good manners should be maintained. He also expressed concern that the policy did not specifically state that teachers could individually disallow them in their classrooms.

“I don’t see where a teacher gets to make rules,” Buffington said. “I did ask some teachers about this, maybe six. Some said, no hats. Some don’t care, but some said they weren’t comfortable speaking up about it.

“And this is a district-wide policy. You could have kindergartners, first, second-graders coming and being distracted with the hat on their head. It needs more work before I can vote in favor.”

“I never thought I’d say this,” added Stacia Cordwell, Director from Oxford. “But if a hat will bring a student some kind of comfort to go to school because they don’t have the good pair of sneakers or jeans? I was that student, maybe I would have done better wearing a hat. You girls have done an amazing job and you’ve convinced me to approve.”

“There is a difference between this policy and the principal’s procedure,” said Director Natalie Andrews of West Paris. “ It’s not the Board’s responsibility to teach social etiquette, that’s the parents’ jobs.

“I want to remind everyone too, about the very next thing we’re looking at – student protests and walkouts. We’ve put a lot of effort and discussion into this. What we’ve said to students is there is a better path for their voice to be heard and affect change in their school. Take communication through proper channels to the board. This is exactly what we told them and exactly what they’re doing. This is their voice and I think we need to respect it.”

“When was the last time you saw a women riding sidesaddle?” Cordwell quipped. “Styles change.”

With the end of discussion, the Board voted 19-3 to approve the first reading of the dress code policy change. If approved at the second reading it will become new SAD 17 policy.

