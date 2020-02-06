UPDATED 10:50 A.M.: The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals Thursday morning:

Androscoggin County

Auburn: 1.6″

Lisbon: 2″

Poland: 2.1″

Franklin County

Farmington: 2″

Kingfield: 2″

New Sharon: 1.5″

Oxford County

Bethel: 2.3″

Dixfield: 2.2″

Hartford: 1.9″

Source: National Weather Service

Snow will continue to lighten up this morning before picking back up again late this evening. Snow and winter mix will continue from late tonight through Friday afternoon and will likely end as snow even in areas that experienced earlier mixing. #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/I9sdOZRARM — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 6, 2020

The first phase of a two-part storm moved into Maine early Thursday morning, prompting school closures and a creating a messy morning commute.

A couple inches of snow had already fallen across much of southern Maine by dawn Thursday. Snow-covered roads and slippery intersections slowed down traffic and caused a few cars to slide off roads, but no major crashes were reported.

The National Weather Service warned that hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. Similar conditions are expected Friday because of freezing rain.

The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been reduced to 45 mph from the New Hampshire state line to Mile 109 in Augusta.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. for coastal and southwestern Maine. A winter storm warning is in effect for inland and northern areas, where higher snow totals are expected.

The weather service predicts 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall Thursday across coastal and southern areas. The western mountains and northern Maine could see over a foot of snow Thursday.

A lull in precipitation is expected later Thursday before a mix of rain and sleet moves into the area Friday morning. The weather service predicts sleet and freezing rain in interior areas Friday, with rain along the coast. The wintery mix is expected to taper off late Friday.

District courts in South Paris, Rumford and Farmington are closed Thursday, as are superior courts in Franklin and Oxford counties. Lewiston District Court opens at noon.

School districts across York, Cumberland, Oxford and Androscoggin counties canceled classes on Thursday, though some schools along the immediate coast remained open.

This story will be updated.

