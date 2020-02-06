LISBON — A woman was taken to a Lewiston hospital Thursday afternoon after a truck and a front-end loader collided on Main Street.

Police said 57-year-old John McDougal of Winthrop was driving his Ford pickup north on Main Street about 4 p.m. when he attempted to overtake the loader ahead of him just as it was making a left turn.

The pickup collided with the Case loader near Sparsum Street, police said, sending the pickup careening into a utility pole.

McDougal was not hurt in the crash, nor was Garrett Taylor, 26, of Lisbon, who was moving snow with the loader. However, a 57-year-old woman in McDougal’s truck suffered a leg injury and was taken by Lisbon Emergency to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Her name was not immediately available.

The Lisbon Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Lisbon police Sgt. Jeff Picard said his department was continuing to investigate the crash later Thursday. No charges were filed.

« Previous

filed under: