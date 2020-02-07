JAY — AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Unit 33 is looking for charter members who founded the organization to help celebrate its 50th anniversary

“We are trying to find charter members who are still with us,” member Marlene Walker said. ” We would like to invite them to a dinner and dance we will be having.”

The Ladies Auxilliary became official on April 19, 1970, two years after AMVETS POST 33 started in the area.

There were 76 charter members.

Founding members can contact Walker at [email protected] or by calling the AMVETS at 207-897-4112.

“We are looking for addresses to send them an invitation,” she said.

