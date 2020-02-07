ORONO — Patrick Shea and Adam Dawe scored in the second period to give Maine a 2-1 lead, and Ryan Smith and Eduards Tralmaks added third-period goals as the Black Bears earned their fifth consecutive victory, beating 12th-ranked Northeastern 4-2 in a Hockey East men’s hockey game Friday night at Alfond Arena.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for Maine (15-9-4, 9-7-2 Hockey East), which improves 10-0-2 at Alfond Arena and moves into a three-way tie for second place in Hockey East, two points behind UMass.

Matt Demelis and Zach Solow scored for Northeastern (15-8-2, 8-7-1).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, PROVIDENCE 2: Carly Jackson made 33 saves as Maine (11-12-7, 7-10-6 Hockey East) tied the Friars (15-10-4, 12-8-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Maine took the lead in the first period on a goal by Liga Miljone, but Providence got goals from Isabelle Hardy and Neve Van Pelt in the final two minutes of the period.

Celine Tedenby tied the game on a power play late in the second.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 65, SUNY CANTON 42: Page Brown and Tia Day scored 14 points apiece as the Beavers (11-10, 8-2 NAC) used a 35-17 second-half run to pull away from the Kangaroos (1-21, 1-10) in Canton, New York.

Alex Bessey added 13 points and three steals for UMaine-Farmington. Brown and McKenna Brodeur each had a team-high seven rebounds.

Autumn Watkins scored 14 points for SUNY, and Joie Culkin had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

BATES 63, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 56: Ariana Dalia scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Bobcats (11-10, 2-5 NESCAC) closed the game with an 18-3 run to beat the Camels (7-13, 2-5) in Lewiston.

Meghan Graff also scored 17 points for Bates, and Melanie Binkhorst contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sami Ashton led the Camels with 22 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 99, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 67: Jeff Spellman poured in 23 points to lead the Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 NESCAC) past the Camels (4-17, 0-7) in New London, Connecticut.

Nick Gilpin and Jacob Iwowo added 11 points apiece for Bates College.

Daniel Draffan paced Connecticut College with 21 points.

