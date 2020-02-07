WELD — Hundreds of people gathered at the Mt. Blue State Park headquarters on Saturday, Feb. 1 to participate in the Take it Outside Winter Family Fun Day.
Park manager Bruce Farnham said, “We were able to have all our usual outdoor activities despite the light snow cover. It didn’t appear to impede anyone from having fun.
“The weather although not sunny, was relatively mild which made for a great day outside.”
A snowshoe obstacle course was added this year and it was very popular. The nature center’s location was moved closer to the road and ice skating rink where it had an awesome view.
About 400 people attended, Farnham said.
“The park appreciates all the volunteers who helped make the day a great success,” he said.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Oxford Hills
UMA closing learning center in Paris
-
The Franklin Journal
Starting soon at Franklin County Adult Education
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes League results
-
The Franklin Journal
Ice fishing derby next weekend
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF interns prepare with Bath Iron Works program