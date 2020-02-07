Saturday, Feb. 1 hundreds attended the Take it Outside Winter Family Fun Day at Mt. Blue State Park in Weld. Ice skating is a popular event and aides are available to help beginning skaters. Submitted photo

WELD — Hundreds of people gathered at the Mt. Blue State Park headquarters on Saturday, Feb. 1 to participate in the Take it Outside Winter Family Fun Day.

Park manager Bruce Farnham said, “We were able to have all our usual outdoor activities despite the light snow cover.  It didn’t appear to impede anyone from having fun.

“The weather although not sunny, was relatively mild which made for a great day outside.”

A snowshoe obstacle course was added this year and it was very popular.  The nature center’s location was moved closer to the road and ice skating rink where it had an awesome view.

About 400 people attended, Farnham said.

“The park appreciates all the volunteers who helped make the day a great success,” he said.

Sledding on the Center Hill trail was another fun activity enjoyed during the Take it Outside Winter Family Fun Day Saturday, Feb. 1 at Mt. Blue State Park in Weld. Brandon and Ardane Gourley are seen during one of their runs. Submitted photo

Wagon rides were also popular at the Take it Outside Winter Family Fun Day Saturday, Feb. 1 at Mt. Blue State Park in Weld. Submitted photo

