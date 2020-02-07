Temperature

Maximum: 49* Date: 1/12

Minimum: -27 Date: 1/17

Average True Temp: 27.71

Precipitation

Total for month: 1.967″

Greatest: .73″ Date: 1/19

Daily Average: .0635

Year to Date: 1.967“

Snow

Total: 17.1”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 5”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 10″

Season to Date: 41.58″

Wind

Peak: 30 Date: 1/25

Low: 4 Date: 1/23

Average Peak 15.84 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.22 Date 1/13

Low: 29. 30 Date: 1/27

Wind Chill

Low: -46 Date: 1/18

Event Days

Rain: 2

Snow: 16

Thunder & lightning 0

Frost: 2

Fog: 0

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

