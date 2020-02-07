Temperature
Maximum: 49* Date: 1/12
Minimum: -27 Date: 1/17
Average True Temp: 27.71
Precipitation
Total for month: 1.967″
Greatest: .73″ Date: 1/19
Daily Average: .0635
Year to Date: 1.967“
Snow
Total: 17.1”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 5”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 10″
Season to Date: 41.58″
Wind
Peak: 30 Date: 1/25
Low: 4 Date: 1/23
Average Peak 15.84 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.22 Date 1/13
Low: 29. 30 Date: 1/27
Wind Chill
Low: -46 Date: 1/18
Event Days
Rain: 2
Snow: 16
Thunder & lightning 0
Frost: 2
Fog: 0
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
