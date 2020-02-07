GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAWRENCE 53, MT. BLUE 43

FAIRFIELD — Down two points going into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored 23 points in the final period to come away with the KVAC victory Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Hope Bouchard was the game’s high scorer with 17 points for Lawrence (11-6), while Savannah Weston added 14. Sarah Poli and Megan Curtis pitched in nine and eight, respectively.

Eva Stevens scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (7-10), while Lexi Mittelstadt scored nine and Kaitlin Blodgett had eight.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 37, MT. ABRAM 28

SALEM — The Phoenix (6-12) stepped up the offense in the second half against the Roadrunners (4-14) Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Mt. Abram led 15-13 at the half, but fell behind and couldn’t recover. Junior forward Madison Phelps paced the Roadrunners with nine points.

Jaycee Cole drained 18 points to lead Spruce Mountain.

MADISON 66, MT. ABRAM 29

SALEM — Lauria LeBlanc scored 15 points and Abi Spaulding added 14 to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Roadrunners Saturday, Feb. 1.

Brooke McKenney added 12 points, while Katie Worthen finished with 11 points for Madison (11-6).

Madison Phelps and Abigail Wilcox each scored nine points for Mt. Abram (4-13).

NOKOMIS 56, MT. BLUE 43

FARMINGTON — The Warriors (8-10) turned the tide in the second half to dispatch the Cougars (8-10) in Farmington Friday, Jan. 31.

Camryn King, Maya Cooney and Brianna Townsend applied themselves with 17, 16 and 15 points, respectively for Nokomis.

Senior point guard Lexi Mittelstadt provided the bulk of the scoring with a game-high 17 points for Mt. Blue in the losing effort.

DEEP BACKGROUND

Mt. Blue’s Lexi Mittelstadt is usually good for a double-digit scoring performance, but she worked her magic behind the scenes against Leavitt.

She grabbed 21 rebounds, earned nine assists, four blocked shots and three steals, but also hit key foul shots down the stretch in the tight game.

“For us, Lexi got 21 rebounds, which was phenomenal, and she had nine assists,” Mt. Blue coach Fred Conlogue said. “Although she only scored the four points, she clearly contributed in a lot of ways, and they were trying to stop her from scoring.”

BOYS BASKETBALL

MT. ABRAM 73, MADISON 36

SALEM — Hunter Warren scored 17 points to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Bulldogs Friday, Jan. 31.

Kenyon Pillsbury and Nate Luce each added 14 points for Mt. Abram (12-6).

Cameron Cobb led Madison (9-8) with 10 points, while Caden Franzose added seven points.

