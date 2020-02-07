FARMINGTON — The winter farmers market held Saturdays at the Farmington Grange Hall will not be closing but will be open less frequently.

Last month market organizers announced it would be closed for the rest of the year. The closure was due in part to parking issues, some vendors not being able to participate and a lack of customers.

That announcement resulted in renewed interest for the market which will now be open on the even-dated Saturdays, beginning Feb. 8. Usually, that is every other Saturday; however, March 28 and April 4 are a week apart. The hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will remain the same.

Due to an agreement with the post office, there is more parking available next to the Grange Hall. With vendors need unloading products before 10 a.m., parking close to the building will not be available before then.

Some vendors have decided to take the rest of the winter off, but new vendors have joined.

Organizer Bonnie Clark said youth are encouraged to sell their items at the market at no charge.

“4-H kids like to do the market once in a while,” she said.

Participating vendors currently offer dried herbs, root vegetables and some frozen vegetables. Meat and poultry are available as are eggs. Pickles, jams, sauces and syrups, breads, cheesecakes, and other baked sweets can be found.

“We have a lady making baskets and a fiber artist,” Clark said.

Medicinal items, soaps, lotions, baskets and other crafts are offered. Free coffee and tea, and board games are available.

Clark said adult vendors can set up at the market for $10 a day.

“With a $30 market membership, the cost is $5 per market,” she said.

Anyone wishing to be a vendor should contact Clark at 778-1416.

The Farmington Grange Hall is at 124 Bridge St., West Farmington, across the bridge from Main Street.

