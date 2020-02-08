Maine Nordiques Development Program 18U 6, Twin City Lightning 2:

LEWISTON — The Maine Nordiques Development Program 18U team scored five times in the first period in its 6-2 win over the Lightning in a midget hockey exhibition game at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Saturday.

The meeting was the first between teams from the Auburn-based Twin City Thunder and Lewiston-based Maine Nordiques organizations.

Joe Clark, Anton Kozitskiy, Mikhail Romanov, Kris Zapata and Josh Albert all scored for the MNDP in the first period.

After a scoreless second, Nathan Marcotte scored on a penalty shot early in the third period to get the Lightning on the board and cut the Nordiques’ lead to 5-1.

Simon Ellingson scored the MNDP’s sixth goal.

Twin City’s Scott Bugarin capped the scoring. The Lightning had another late goal that was waved off.

Goalies Brody Haynes and Ayden Adair combined to make nine saves for the MNDP in the victory. Dekker Kiely and Garrett Woodruff combined to stop 22 shots for the Lightning.

The two teams meet again for another exhibition game Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Colisee.

« Previous

filed under: