RUMFORD – Theresa Reed Cushman, 85, of Oquossoc, passed on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home in Rumford.

She was a graduate of Lewiston High School and was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Lisbon Falls.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Cushman of Oquossoc; their three children, Deborah, Susan, and Kurt; and four grandchildren.

At her request there will be no calling hours or service. Memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.