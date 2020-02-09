LEWISTON – James Williams, a resident of Lewiston, died Friday Feb. 7, 2020 of sudden cardiac arrest.Born in Washington DC on Feb. 13, 1950 to Frances (McLean) and Elwood Williams III, James got his B.A. in History at Brown University. He later received certificates in German from the Goethe Institute, and in Enology from the University of Bordeaux. He spent most of his career in the wine business, first in Traben-Trarbach, Germany, later in New York City and Princeton, NJ. His final job before his retirement in 2007 was as Technical Services Specialist in the Princeton University Library.He was a wine connoisseur, a super taster who could tell the difference between identical wines aged in two different barrels. He took up birding in 1979 after his first trip to Hawk Mountain in Pennsylvania, and became an avid birder and talented bird photographer. He was a 40-year member of New Jersey Audubon Society, and joined the Stanton Bird Club on moving to Lewiston in 2007. He traveled extensively in his birding adventures, from New Jersey to Texas, Alaska, and New Zealand. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed bowling and Scrabble.He was predeceased by his parents, and sister Elizabeth Williams Barton. He is survived by his sister, Anne Williams of Lewiston, and several cousins.A Celebration of Life will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so are invited to make a contribution in his memory to:

New Jersey Audubon Society or: the Stanton Bird Club

