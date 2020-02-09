DIXFIELD — A Massachusetts man who slipped and slid down the face of a 300 foot a cliff in Dixfield was rescued after Maine State Game Wardens followed the sound of his muffled calls for help in sub-zero temperatures late Saturday night.

According to a press release, Robert Burns, 54, of Waltham, Mass., rode his ATV with his nephew to Bull Rock in Dixfield around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when he stopped to look over the cliff before slipping and sliding down the cliff face.

His nephew called 911, and Game Wardens followed Burns’ calls for help to the base of the cliff. Wardens Kris MacCabe and Harry Weigman found Burns in the snow, loaded him onto a sled and carried him to a waiting Life Flight helicopter, where he was transported to Central Maine Medical Center at about 2 a.m.

As of Sunday night, he remained at CMMC in stable condition.

According to the release, Burns faded in and out of consciousness during the ordeal and suffered severe injuries to his head, legs, and chest.

Personnel from the Dixfield Fire Department, Peru Fire Department, Mexico Fire Department, Rumford Fire Department, Dixfield Police Department and the Poodunck Snowmobile club assisted in the rescue.

In a separate incident, Zachary Mills, 24, of Oxford went off a snowmobile trail near Walker Mills Road in Bethel on Saturday morning and struck a tree, according to Mark Latti, communications director of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Mills was transported to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway and later to Maine Medical Center in Portland with a collapsed lung and broken bones. He was listed in fair condition Sunday night.

