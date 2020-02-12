PARIS — A chimney fire heavily damaged a home on Lovejoy Road over the weekend, but firefighters saved almost all the occupants’ belongings, Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere said.

The owners of the Cape-style home at 49 Lovejoy Road were inside when they heard a noise, went outside, saw flames and called 911 about 7:20 p.m. Sunday. No one was injured.

Blaquiere said the fire started behind the chimney and spread, doing considerable damage to the roof trusses. The house is not habitable because of smoke damage, he said, and it will be up to an insurance company to decide if it’s worth fixing.

“We had plenty of manpower and water on scene,” Blaquiere said. “We called a second alarm and had quite a few mutual aid towns. Our guys got in there, got the fire knocked down quickly and did a lot of salvage and overhaul and covered up their items.” Ninety-eight percent of them were saved, he said.

