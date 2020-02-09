LEWISTON — A broken pipe on the top floor of Lewiston City Hall caused a water leak Sunday afternoon that damaged many offices on the historic building’s lower floors.

Capt. Paul Fournier of the Lewiston Fire Department said the leak was discovered at about 4:30 p.m., when water began spilling into offices, causing ceiling tiles to fall.

“Crews sucked up as much water as they could,” Fournier said.

Fournier said a pipe probably froze during subzero temperatures Saturday night or early Sunday, causing it to break. As temperatures grew warmer Sunday, water began flowing into the building’s lower floors.

“We run into a fair amount of this when there’s a warmup after a freeze,” according to Fournier.

Fournier said he was unable to provide a cost estimate for the damage.

