Charges
Lewiston
- Lauren Discher, 32, of 105 Wood St., on a charge of aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, 10:50 p.m. Sunday at that address.
- Ali Mohamed, 21, of 107 Pierce St., on a warrant for failure to appear, 2:52 a.m. Monday at 248 Blake St.
Auburn
- Adan Issack, 18, of 158 Blake St, Apt. 1, Lewiston, on a charge of operating without a license, theft and failure to give correct name and date of birth, 6:50 p.m. Sunday at Turner and Hampshire streets in Auburn.
- Shawn Turner, 35, of 230 Bartlett St., Lewiston, on a warrant for theft by unauthorized taking, at 12:15 p.m. Monday at Kohl’s.
