FARMINGTON — A Jay woman pleaded guilty Monday for her part in providing fentanyl and cocaine that led to the death of a 22-year-old man in Strong nearly a year ago.

Brittany R. Boivin, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs between March 15 and March 30, 2019. She was sentenced to three years in prison with all but two months suspended and two years of probation.

She was to stand trial this month Franklin County Superior Court.

According to an affidavit by Franklin County Detective Stephen Charles, he and others responded to the home of Matthew U. Adams Jr., 22, in Strong on March 30, 2019, and found him deceased.

The cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity, according to a report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Messages and texts on Adams’ cellphone March 29 and 30 included one in which Boivin agreed to get Adams $50 of heroin and two from him asking her to get him $50 worth of crack cocaine.

Adams was found dead about 4½ hours after the last message, Assistant Attorney General David Fisher said.

Fisher said Boivin was interviewed June 24 and denied knowing Adams.

“We believe in fact that she conspired to provide Mr. Adams” drugs, and what drugs would be supplied and where she would meet him, Fisher said.

Boivin was arrested Sept. 8, 2019, on a warrant on a charge of conspiracy related to Adams’ death.

Justice Robert Mullen said it’s obvious the state has some problems with its case, and Fisher agreed it’s because of the time lapse between the last call and Adams’ death.

Defense attorney Thomas Elias said the state’s case is largely circumstantial but he acknowledged the state may be able to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

The two sides agreed to the guilty plea.

Adams mother, Christine Fournier, of Lewiston, read a statement, saying “From the moment he was born I loved him with all my heart. He was always a good son. Always caring and respectful. Always willing to help another in need. Matthew was always too proud to accept help. He would tell me, ‘Mom I can handle my own.’ It will forever hurt my heart wondering why he would experiment with such dangerous drugs.

Fournier, who said she’d been watching the court proceedings since November 2019, continued, “I realize my son made a bad decision, but he was not alone in that decision. Another person also made a bad decision by providing the deadly drug. Matthew is paying for his decision with his life. His family who loves him dearly are paying for that decision. I plead with this court to impose maximum sentence to provide the deadly drug.”

Adams’ sister Penny Adams of Jay also read a statement, describing how she had to witness her brother on the living room floor of his house, covered in a white sheet.

“The healing process hasn’t been easy and it’s not that I blame you 100% for my brother’s death but that if he were here I’d expect him to serve time too. My brother is serving life and we have to be his voice today, tomorrow and for any day following.”

She told Boivin, “I pray no other family has to hurt like this again.”

Mullen told Fournier the maximum sentence for the charge is five years, which is reserved for a crime committed in a heinous way. Because Boivin has convictions for criminal trespass in 2008 and theft in 2013, both misdemeanors, the sentence is lower.

“I think the state has taken into account proof issues and struck this compromise,” he said.

Elias said Boivin is very sorry about what happened and is prepared to accept the consequences.

“Brittany is an addict,” he said. She let heroin take over her life, she hit rock bottom and this will give her an opportunity to seek help for her long-term addiction, he said. She has started counseling.

Mullen said the sentence he imposed will allow her to get the help she needs, but he warned her she could serve the remaining 34 months if there are more drug charges.

