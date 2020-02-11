JAY — All Spruce Mountain schools and the Town Office are collecting monetary donations and gift cards for a family of seven who lost their home to fire at 5 Stone St. late Monday afternoon.

A 7-year-old child was in a room, noticed the fire and left the room, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said. The children’s ages range from 7-15, he said.

One child and mother were at an appointment when the fire was reported at 5:01 p.m. Some of the other children were at neighbors, Booker said.

No one was injured, he said. A dog was also OK, he said.

Dana Churchill who lives at the home pulled in shortly and called 911 to report the fire.

“We extinguished the fire pretty quickly. The home is a total loss. There was no insurance,” Booker said.

The fire at the mobile home is under investigation by state fire investigators, Jeremy Damren and Kenneth McMasters, of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Ronda Palmer, Jay’s town clerk, is the local coordinator for the Salvation Army, which paid for the family to stay two days at Wilson Lake Inn in Wilton. The Red Cross was also called in to help, Booker said.

About 25 firefighters from the departments of Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls and Wilton, along with Farmington Fire Rescue rapid intervention team, Jay police and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel responded to the scene.

Firefighters were called back at about 11 p.m. when the fire rekindled.

Anyone who wants to make a monetary donation or donate a gift card can drop it off at any Spruce Mountain school or the Town Office. There are also other places accepting donations for the family.

The home is owned by the heirs of Beonka Kessinger in care of Dana Churchill, personal representative. Kessinger, the mother of two children, died at age 35 in 2016 after she lost her battle with pancreatic cancer.

Donations can be dropped off at the Area Youth Sports building at 25 Cedar St. in Livermore Falls, (the former Livermore Falls High School) from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday night or this Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The children’s clothing sizes are: 14-year-old boy, size large shirt, 32 by 32 pants, men’s shoe size 11; 15-year-old boy, size medium shirt, 30 by 32 pants, size 11 men’s shoe; 10-year-0ld boy, size 8/10 shirt and pants, size 4 shoes; 7-year-old boy, size 8 shirt and pants, size 1 shoe; 12-year-old girl, size small shirt, size 8 jeans, size 7 shoes.

