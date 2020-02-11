AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library invites all ages to its annual indoor Homestead Goods and Farmers Market from 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, on the first floor of the library.
The festive event features live music by Rob Duquette, lots of vendors and live animals. Vendors will provide homegrown and homemade foods and treats, plus homestead crafts such as pottery and homemade soap.
The APL Farmers Market is free to the public.
