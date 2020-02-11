AUGUSTA — The Maine House of Representatives voted Tuesday to sustain Gov. Janet Mills’ veto of a bill passed by the Legislature last year that would have legalized sports betting.

The 85-57 vote comes less than a week after the state Senate voted to override the Mills veto by a one-vote margin. Tuesday’s House vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor. The defeated measure would have legalized wagering on sports both in-person and online, making Maine the 22nd state to sanction this form of gambling.

“Sports should be a sacred zone of honesty,” Rep. Janice Cooper, D-Yarmouth, said in explaining her vote to uphold the governor’s veto.

Support for the veto from Mills, a Democrat, came from a near-even split of 28 Republicans and 27 Democrats, plus two independents. The vote reflected a moral opposition to expanding gambling in Maine, as well as support for the state’s two brick-and-mortar casinos, located in Oxford and Bangor. Casino operators wanted sports betting to be tethered to physical locations, including legal off-track betting facilities.

The 85 votes to override the governor included 25 Republicans, 56 Democrats and four independents.

The vote came less than a week after the Senate voted 30-10 to override Mills.

“Before Maine joins the frenzy of states hungry to attract this market, I believe we need to examine the issue more clearly; better understand the evolving experiences of other states; and thoughtfully determine the best approach for Maine,” Mills wrote in a Jan. 10 veto message to lawmakers. “That approach needs to balance the desire to suppress gambling activities now being conducted illegally and the need to protect youthful gamblers and those least able to absorb losses under a closely regulated scheme.”

The bill would have allowed online entities like Draft Kings and others to obtain a state license for legal online sports betting that could be done with a mobile device from any location.

Supporters of the bill argued that Mainers were already participating in illegal sports betting online. They said Maine should follow New Hampshire and 20 other states that legalized sports betting following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled states have the right to regulate and tax the activity.

“We can’t legislate fun and people have fun doing this and they are going to do it whether we legalize it or not,” state Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent from Friendship.

New Hampshire recently legalized sports betting through its state lottery system and in its first month of operations, which included the most recent Super Bowl, took in $20 million in wagers from more than 34,000 people. The state’s share of that was $1.2 million, according to Rep. Scott Strom, R-Pittsfield, a co-sponsor of the bill who voted to override Mills.

“Adults know how to spend their money and should be able to do so as they choose fit,” Strom said. “We already allow betting on hores racing in Maine and I consider that a sport and I see no reason not to allow betting on other sports as well.”

Strom also said the bill recognized that Maine’s casino operators invested in buildings and staff, paid wages to workers and paid property and income taxes. To take those investments into account, the bill taxed revenues from sports betting in casinos at 10 percent, while online sports-betting entities would be taxed at 16 percent.

Estimates of how much sports betting might be worth in Maine vary, but a fiscal note attached to the bill suggests that if it were fully implemented, the state would collect as much as $5 million a year in fees and taxes. However, sports betting revenue has fallen dramatically short of forecasts in several states that legalized it in 2018 and 2019.

The issue is unlikely to resurface in 2020 unless both the House and Senate agree to a joint resolution to bring another bill forward; Mills submits another bill to address the matter; or the legislative committee of jurisdiction, the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, votes to bring a new bill forward.

Sen. Louis Luchini, an Ellsworth Democrat who chairs the committee and was the primary sponsor of the bill, LD 553, said he was disappointed in the results and that there was little appetite on committee for a new bill this year.

Luchini said the casino industry in Maine, which employs about 1,400 people, had a strong influence in the Legislature.

“The casinos have very deep pockets and they are tough to lobby against so the casinos won this one,” Luchini said. “This was a chance for us to actually do something that we know is coming, to get ahead of the train and do this. I just hope we are not the last state to do this.”

