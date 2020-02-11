HALLOWELL — The Harlow presents “Maine Flora: Three Views,” a three-person exhibition featuring Kathryn SB Davis, Laura Dunn, and Julia Einstein. The exhibition is on view from Feb. 28-March 28 at the Hallowell gallery. Join us and meet the artists at the opening reception and artist talk from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. The trio have a shared interest in the regional art scene, as well as in each other’s work.

“Our goal is to invite viewers into an artful investigation into the flora of Maine. We will share how we documented our explorations, inspirations, process, and surprises as this will be a critical part of exhibition experience.”

Each artist works in three different media, painting, printmaking and photography, and will each create a body of work inspired by the flora of Maine. This subject will be handled differently: from a Zen practice, a study in exploration, to “flower portraits.” The exhibition will be the result of a collaboration in studio practices. The process of making will also be on display.

In her contemplation on impermanence, Kathryn SB Davis has spent hundreds if not thousands of hours exploring those places and moments where beauty comes into being and passes away. In each image, the artist aims to capture some small still point and intentionally allows the rest of detail to soften, suggesting motion of change however large or small in the subject.

Laura Dunn creates multiples of modern botanicals. Her process is of investigation into and experimentation with a shape drawn from life and repeated, repositioned, and changed by chance. She uses the medium of printing, as well as ceramics, to explore the simple within the complex. It is both an intuitive and fantastic way to understand nature.

Julia Einstein makes paintings as if walking into a garden room with an artist’s eye onto nature in vivid compositions, elegant arrangements, and painterly surfaces. The artist refers to these paintings as “flower portraits” as the flowers sit as if on a stage for a quick capture of a flower’s gesture & bouquets with a bit of wildness, arranged for dramatic effect.

In conjunction with the exhibit the Harlow is also hosting a workshop from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14: “Behind the Scenes with Maine Flora: Three Views.” Join us for an immersive, inspirational, and educational session with Kathryn SB Davis, Laura Dunn, and Julia Einstein, the artists behind “Maine Flora: Three Views.” During the workshop the artists will share inspiration with the group, giving demonstrations and delving into the creative process behind the body of work on display.

This Springtime workshop coincides with the season of growth, both in the physical and inner worlds; it serves as an opportunity to connect and engage on a more in-depth level art and the process behind it. The group will go behind-the-scenes of the artists’ creative process and come away with fresh perspectives and inspiration for future projects. It will be a small group, limited to 12 participants with lots of opportunity for creative conversation and questions. Participants are encouraged to bring a sketchbook or notebook and to take photos.

Learn more and register for the workshop here: http://harlowgallery.org/workshop-behind-the-scenes-with-maine-flora-three-views/

The Harlow, located at 100 Water St., Hallowell, is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community since 1963. Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are from 12-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. For more information, please visit harlowgallery.org or call (207) 622-3813.

