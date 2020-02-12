PORTLAND — Shorthanded goals were the reason the Red Hornets made it to the North region final, but a shorty against them played a major role in their playoff run coming to an end.

Paige Pomerleau’s shorthanded goal with 42 seconds left in the first period gave top-seeded Lewiston some breathing room, and from there the Blue Devils skated away to a 5-0 victory over third-seeded Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Troubh Ice Arena on Wednesday.

It’s the second regional title in a row for the Blue Devils (19-0-1) and their third straight attempt. Lewiston will be making its record-extending sixth trip to the state final.

The Red Hornets (11-7-3) were vying for their first trip to the state championship game, after scoring two third-period shorthanded goals to rally in their regional semifinal. But they had to play defensive from the start of Wednesday’s game. Lewiston outshot its rival 10-0 in the first period, including Pomerleau’s shorthanded rip from the high slot over Red Hornets goalie Manny Guimond to make it 2-0. Lilly Gish had the assist.

Gemma Landry gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead 11:36 into the game on a rebound.

Leah Landry made it 3-0 about four minutes into the second period, taking control of a loose puck near the right post and poking it in. That goal was set up by Bailee St. Hilaire and Leah Dube.

Molly Sirois gave the Red Hornets their first shot on goal with 5:40 left in the second period, but Lewiston goalie Camree St. Hilaire stopped the shot from the right circle. She made a high save on Eve Martineau’s point shot 20 seconds later, and then a glove save on Caroline Tracey’s power-play shot in the final minute of the period. Tracey had five goals in the Red Hornets’ first two playoff games.

Gemma Landry set up Madison Conley for a goal 1:25 into the third period to make it 4-0, and Gish scored on a power play late to round out the scoring.

St. Hilaire stopped all nine shots she faced for her 15th shutout of the season.

Guimond stopped 25 of 30 shots in her final high-school game. She concludes her career having started every game in her four-year career.

